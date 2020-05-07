Sigma Planning Corp Sells 24,515 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. 3,279,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,247. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

