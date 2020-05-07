Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,446 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 248.2% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 97,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $11.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. 1,087,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.64. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.