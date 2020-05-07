Sigma Planning Corp Sells 44,688 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,340. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

