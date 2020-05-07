Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,962. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

