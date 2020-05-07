Sigma Planning Corp Sells 66,884 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.13. 562,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

