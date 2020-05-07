Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 15,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,165. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $231.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,641 shares of company stock valued at $798,053. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

