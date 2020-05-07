Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Standex Int’l has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Standex Int’l has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 6,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.36. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

