Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,706,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,741. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

