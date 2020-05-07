Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,738 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $56,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. 12,707,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.