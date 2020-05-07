Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 1,792,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.43. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

