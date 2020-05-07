Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

STRL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,079. The company has a market cap of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.