Stifel Nicolaus Trims Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price to $14.00

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,116.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,640 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

