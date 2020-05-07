Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,086 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

