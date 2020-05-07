Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 36,814 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,335,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.