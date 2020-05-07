Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 63,249 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 36,217,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,257,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

