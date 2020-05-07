Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,585 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. 1,844,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

