Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,724,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,598,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,679 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

