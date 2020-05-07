Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 86.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,722 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

