Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

