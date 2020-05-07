Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

