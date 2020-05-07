Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. 1,284,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

