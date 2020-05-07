Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 26,301 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 732,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,989. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

