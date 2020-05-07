Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 601,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 45,391 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,783.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 249,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 236,139 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 9,515,969 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

