Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,352,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 472,784 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 394,812 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 383,773 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

