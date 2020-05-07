Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 19,458 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

