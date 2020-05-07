Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 311 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after buying an additional 927,425 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.15. 1,542,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

