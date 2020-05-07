Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 527 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $87,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,962. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

