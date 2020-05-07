Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,501. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $890.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $969,576 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGR. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

