Systemax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Systemax has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Systemax has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

SYX remained flat at $$19.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,573. Systemax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $743.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

