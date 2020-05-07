T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,581,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,847. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

