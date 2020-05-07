Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $927.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a PEG ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.