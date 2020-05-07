Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $53,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,653,279. The stock has a market cap of $270.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

