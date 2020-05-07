Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Issues Earnings Results

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million.

TELL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 2,668,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.02. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

