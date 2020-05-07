Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

