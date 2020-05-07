Tern (LON:TERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tern (LON:TERN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TERN traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 10 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.49. Tern has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Get Tern alerts:

About Tern

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.