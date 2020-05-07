Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 1,553,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

