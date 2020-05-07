Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter.

TGH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $474.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

