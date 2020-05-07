Thomson Reuters’ (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 666,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,579. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.