Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of TREX stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.