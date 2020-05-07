Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

