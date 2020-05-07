Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE TSN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
