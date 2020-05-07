Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TSN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.