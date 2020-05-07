UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $10.39

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $10.39. UBS Group shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 4,734,252 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 615,007 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,165,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 171,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

