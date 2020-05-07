United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of -1.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn ($1.48) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.7%.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,940,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,354. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

