Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unum Group stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

