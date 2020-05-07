Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.4% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.