Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,494,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,361. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.