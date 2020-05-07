Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,380,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

