Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. 6,266,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

