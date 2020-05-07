Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 230,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 1,966,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

