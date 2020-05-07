Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.75. 772,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17.

