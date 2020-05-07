Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.57% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.36–0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to (0.36-0.34) EPS.

VRNS opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $93.24.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.